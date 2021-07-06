Logo
Metacrine to Present New Preclinical Data in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) at European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metacrine, Inc. (

MTCR, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will present new preclinical data at the European Crohn’s and Colitis Organisation (ECCO) 2021 Virtual Congress on July 9, 2021.

“These data provide compelling evidence that FXR activation can improve commonly dysregulated pathways in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD),” said Hubert C. Chen, M.D., chief medical officer, Metacrine. “FXR agonism reduces innate immunity cell types without immunosuppression, potentially offering a unique treatment option for people with IBD that can also be used in combination regimens. We look forward to initiating a Phase 2a trial in IBD in the first half of 2022.”

The Company’s poster is:

Title: Activation of FXR Restores Expression of Genes Dysregulated in Human IBD and Suppresses TNFa and IL-6 Signaling Pathways in Adoptive Transfer Colitis Model

ePoster Number: P029

Presentation Date and Time: July 9, 2021, 8:30 a.m. CEST

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH. To learn more, visit www.metacrine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about plans for initiating future clinical trials and studies; and the potential for its FXR product candidates to be therapies for IBD. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “projected,” “likely, ”anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “prepare,” “perceived,” “believes” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Metacrine’s expectations and assumptions that may never materialize or prove to be incorrect. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the risk that existing preclinical and clinical data may not be predictive of the results of ongoing or later clinical trials; risks and uncertainties regarding regulatory approvals for MET409 or MET642; potential delays in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; potential adverse side effects or other safety risks associated with Metacrine’s product candidates; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; and Metacrine’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Metacrine’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, Metacrine assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Investor & Media Contact
Steve Kunszabo        
Metacrine, Inc.
+1 (858) 369-7892
[email protected]
