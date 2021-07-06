Diversified Healthcare Trust Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, August 5th

Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer+Francis and Chief Financial Officer Richard+Siedel will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 12, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157585.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.dhcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2021, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 396 properties in 36 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 11.2 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 29,000 senior living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

