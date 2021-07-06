DigitalBridge Publishes 2020 ESG Report

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced that it has published its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, “Accelerating Our Impact.” The full report, which can be downloaded from the Company’s website, describes DigitalBridge’s approach to responsible investment, and includes its expectations for and actions to help portfolio companies advance their ESG initiatives. The report also highlights the Company’s 2020 achievements and commitments for 2021 and beyond.

“The events and challenges of the past year have accelerated our commitment to deliver connectivity solutions around the world and amplified the positive social and environmental impacts we create,” said Marc Ganzi, President and CEO of DigitalBridge. “Our ESG report details how we are supporting our portfolio companies with the right tools, resources and expertise to move bolder and faster on a range of ESG issues. I am particularly proud of our Net Zero 2030 commitment, as well as our efforts to enhance the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at DigitalBridge and across our portfolio companies.”

Highlights of the Company’s ESG achievements in 2020 include:

Environmental – Tackling climate change: Pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions at DigitalBridge and all of its portfolio companies by 2030 through actions, which include: Reducing energy consumption; Sourcing renewable energy; Decarbonizing supply chains through supplier collaborations; and Purchasing carbon removals for emissions that cannot be avoided by the previous three actions. Two portfolio companies have already achieved carbon neutrality with a third on track to attain it by 2021 year-end.



Social – Helping people thrive: Established a cross-functional 15-member Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Steering Committee that established a comprehensive DEI initiative including performance targets and implementation plans. Launched a Summer Analyst Program with 80% of analysts joining the Company from underrepresented groups.



Governance 1 – Transforming leadership: Increased Board of Directors independence and digital expertise, while also significantly enhancing the diversity of the Board, with 50% of directors coming from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented on boards. Fully rotated the executive leadership team, with new talent in almost every senior position.



DigitalBridge’s 2020 ESG report aligns with the globally recognized Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, Standards for the Real Estate and Telecommunication Services sectors. Its content was informed by the Principles for Responsible Investment, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

1 Board of Directors statistics are as of Annual Meeting, March 19, 2021

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about our goals and expectations regarding our ESG initiatives. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation, the timing and pace of the Company’s digital transformation, the Company’s ability to advance, and cause its portfolio companies to advance, its ESG initiatives and achieve the Company’s Net Zero 2030 commitment, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in DigitalBridge's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and its other reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DigitalBridge cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DigitalBridge is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DigitalBridge does not intend to do so.

