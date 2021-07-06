SomaLogic Customizable Protein Panels With Industry-Leading 7,000-Plex Assay Now Available

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SomaLogic Customizable Protein Panels With Industry-Leading 7,000-Plex Assay Now Available

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ: CMIIU) and SomaLogic, Inc., a global leader in proteomics technology, announced today that their new customizable protein panel products are now available to pharma, biotechnology and academic research customers seeking the power of the company’s proteomics menu of 7,000 proteins.

“Our customers have expressed a strong desire to use our platform to focus their work on smaller numbers of proteins of interest for drug discovery and disease research, and in many cases to integrate with our market-leading discovery capabilities. We are excited to be able to give them this flexibility,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D.

SomaLogic’s new small-plex products will be structured both as disease-specific panels (pre-determined groups of proteins linked to the evaluation of diseases or conditions), as well as customizable panels, allowing customers to choose their own combinations of interest from SomaLogic’s total library of measured proteins – believed to be the emerging proteomic sector’s largest.

SomaLogic is now offering small-plex panels with targeted analytes for specific disease states. These panels include:

  • Cardiovascular – 953 analytes
  • Inflammation and Immune Response – 938 analytes
  • Oncology – 863 analytes
  • Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases – 890 analytes

SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Custom Panels are also now available between 1 and 1,500 analytes, offering flexibility to academic and pharma partners. Customers using the disease-specific panels or the custom panels have the option to expand their datasets to SomaLogic’s entire proteomics menu of 7,000 proteins at any point in their discovery process, without having to run additional samples. You can learn more about SomaLogic’s custom panels here: http%3A%2F%2Fsomalogic.com%2Fpanels.

SomaLogic has served over 300 customers and collaborators with its proteomics technology since 2015. The company’s current partnerships include Novartis, Amgen, and others, and SomaLogic’s proteomics assay is used in laboratories at the FDA and the National Institutes of Health.

SomaLogic’s SomaScanPlatform offers what is believed to be the broadest view available of the proteome and it is capable of potentially identifying new biomarkers, novel drug targets and improving the assessment and management of therapeutic responses. SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s precise, proprietary, and personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. SomaLogic is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

SomaSignal™ tests are for Research Use Only (RUO) and have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed throughout this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, our use of words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,“ “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “will,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “assume” or similar words of futurity identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such statements may relate to projections of the Company’s revenue, earnings and other business plans, financial and operational measures, Company debt levels, ability to repay outstanding indebtedness, payment of dividends, and future operations, among other matters. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005400r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005400/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment