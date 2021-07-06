LPL Financial Supports Adoption of South Carolina Law Protecting Senior Investors and Vulnerable Adults

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LPL Financial Supports Adoption of South Carolina Law Protecting Senior Investors and Vulnerable Adults

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (

LPLA, Financial) announced today that South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill LPL supported as the primary proponent. The new statute gives financial service firms and securities regulators in the state of South Carolina new tools to detect and prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. LPL worked closely with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson to see the bill enacted.

In the United States alone, the annual loss by elderly victims of financial abuse is estimated to be $36.5 billion. The vulnerable adult and senior investor protection is designed to protect senior citizens who may be experiencing physical or mental declines that can impact their ability to safeguard their own finances.

The South Carolina General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to approve the bill, which was the culmination of an extensive effort by state legislators to protect elderly and vulnerable adults from financial exploitation. In particular, LPL is grateful for the support of Senator Thomas Alexander (R-Oconee), Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington), Senator Tom Young (R-Aiken), and Representative Bill Sandifer (R-Oconee).

Why this LPL-supported bill is important
“State regulators and local authorities are on the front line of dealing with fraud and exploitation, and often the first place that investors or their families turn to for help,” said John Cronin, LPL Financial vice president and head of state government relations. “With this legislation, South Carolina joins a growing list of states creating additional layers of protection for its most vulnerable residents. We are proud to play a role championing this effort in a state that LPL calls home.”

The legislation extends the impact of the North America Securities Administrators Association’s (NASAA) “Model Act to Protect Vulnerable Adults from Financial Exploitation (Model Act),” which was approved by NASAA’s membership in 2016. The Model Act provides a template for legislation that each state can adopt to protect senior investors and vulnerable adults from financial exploitation. It provides for mandatory reporting to regulatory agencies and allows firms and advisors to enlist the assistance of state securities regulators to review any red flags. To date, the Model Act has been enacted in 32 jurisdictions.

To learn more about LPL’s Government Relations team and its advocacy, please reach out to [email protected].

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3NDU1MiM0MjgwNjU1IzIwMTkxNDA=
a55ce6f7-6e47-4f83-afe3-3fb254f58a80
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment