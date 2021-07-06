Logo
Hill International Selected to Manage the Advance Infrastructure Package for the First Phase of the Madinah Central Area Development

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the Rua Al-Madinah Holding Co. to provide project management support for the advance roadways package of the Madinah Central Area (MCA) development—a 1.4-square kilometer project that will ultimately deliver greatly expanded retail and hospitality assets in the Municipality of Madinah. The development of MCA is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 program.

The advance infrastructure package will enable the Al Amida road to serve as an alternative to the current ring road by expanding the roadway to six lanes and upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connect Al Amida to the King Faisal ring road. Work includes removal of existing pavement, guardrail, barriers, trees, curbs, excavation, construction of roadway, relocation of service reservation, paving, drainage, sewerage, potable, street lighting, telecom and power networks, pavement marking and striping, installation of new guardrail and barriers, extension of existing utility ducts, backfilling and compaction, traffic detouring and management, and other construction-related work. The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“This initial package of works is critical to the long-term success of the MCA development,” said Abdo Kardous, Regional President for the Middle East of Hill International. “Our team will help make certain the new roadway realizes Rua Al-Madinah’s objectives and provides improved access and mobility to the Central Area.”

“Infrastructure projects and programs are ramping up across the Middle East and around the world,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “This first package of the MCA development is a testament to the Kingdom’s determination to realize the goals of Vision 2030 as well as evidence of the gathering strength of the region’s economic recovery following the pandemic-induced slowdown.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,700 professionals in 69 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
[email protected]

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
[email protected]

