DermTech Announces New Appointment of Monica Tellado to its Board of Directors

DermTech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the appointment of Monica Tellado, Senior Vice President, Finance at Gilead Sciences to its Board of Directors.

“We are so fortunate to welcome Monica to our Board of Directors,” said Matt Posard, DermTech’s Chairman of the Board. “As the company continues to scale for growth and expansion, Monica brings critical perspectives on commercializing new products and driving operational excellence to support business growth and efficiencies.”

Monica’s experience includes 18 years at Gilead Sciences, in roles of progressive leadership responsibility up to and including her current role as Senior Vice President Finance. She’s been responsible for the U.S. and Latin American commercial markets, led preparations to enter new markets and launch new products within Gilead’s HIV, Liver, Cardiopulmonary, and Oncology business units and was responsible for the U.S. Liver Disease business unit including a P&L of nearly $2 billion. In her current role as Senior Vice President, Finance, Monica oversees global financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations.

Monica received a Master of Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.

“It is a great pleasure to join the DermTech Board of Directors at such an exciting and important point in the Company’s history,” said Ms. Tellado. “I look forward to contributing to DermTech’s vision to lead the genomics revolution in skin health, particularly as we step into this crucial next phase of growth.”

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost‑effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

