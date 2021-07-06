Pokemoto® Launches Partnership with Social E-Commerce Platform Snackpass

Popular poke chain aims to increase digital presence, drive sales, and reward customers



LEAGUE CITY, TEX., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto , a 14-location concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announces a partnership with Snackpass , a social e-commerce platform with 500,000 users across 13 markets, primarily college towns. As part of the partnership, Snackpass will provide Pokemoto a range of services including:

Smartphone app

Online ordering

Self-service kiosks

Targeted marketing campaigns

Built-in customer referral program



The Snackpass smartphone app not only allows customers to order ahead and get rewards and deals from Pokemoto, but also lets them see what their friends are ordering, send gifts of points and food, and even order together as a group.

Snackpass achieves an average 80% adoption rate whenever it launches on a new campus. Pokemoto has locations near Yale University, Fairfield University, University of Connecticut Stamford, University of New Haven, Southern Connecticut State College, Quinnipiac University and Franklin Pierce University, all of which have active Snackpass users.

“Because of the close proximity of Pokemoto to numerous colleges and universities, a partnership with an online ordering provider that connects directly with our target customers made perfect sense,” says Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “As the world opens back up due to restrictions being lifted and vaccines being rolled out, we want our customers to feel comfortable however they choose to dine – whether it be in-store ordering through our self-service kiosks or contactless pickup via the Snackpass app. As long as we continue to grow how we get our poke-fanatic guests their healthier-for-you bowls and burritos, we know we’re doing our part.”

Muscle Maker, Inc. ( GRIL ) acquired Pokemoto in May 2021, adding to its existing portfolio of brands including Muscle Maker Grill and SuperFit Foods . The company plans to expand the concept through corporate locations and franchising opportunities.

Snackpass was founded in 2017 by Kevin Tan and Jamie Marshall and recently announced a $70M Series B round of funding. Snackpass plans to use the funding primarily to grow its team, specifically its engineering and sales divisions, and expand beyond initial target markets of college towns to bigger cities including New York City, Los Angeles, D.C., Austin, Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago. Existing markets including New Haven, CT; Ann Arbor, MI; and Berkeley, CA will receive additional resources and on-the-ground support.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has fourteen locations in four states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods ( www.superfitfoods.com ), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto ( www.pokemoto.com ) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetables and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

About Snackpass

Snackpass is social e-commerce for restaurants. The multi-faceted platform offers restaurants a variety of ways to digitize and directly connect with customers including a popular smartphone app, online ordering facilitation, loyalty program, and more. Snackpass enables its users to order food and drinks online from their favorite restaurants and engage with friends through fun features such as shared rewards, gifting, group ordering, and even raising cute animated chickens together. Having started with pickup, Snackpass now brings the social buying layer to dine in, delivery, and beyond. For more information, follow @ snackpass and visit snackpass.co .

