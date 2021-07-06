Utz Brands Appoints Theresa Robbins Shea as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Utz Brands Appoints Theresa Robbins Shea as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Theresa Robbins Shea has been appointed Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, effective July 6, 2021. In this role, Ms. Shea will lead the legal team for Utz and serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005393/en/

070621_UBI_Theresa_Robbins_Shea.jpg

Theresa Robbins Shea joins Utz Brands, Inc. as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary. Source: Utz Brands, Inc.

As a newly public company, we continue to build out our executive team to provide legal and strategic support to help guide the business forward. We are very pleased to have a legal professional of Theresa’s caliber join the Utz team,” said Lissette. “Theresa brings a deep and broad pool of legal and compliance knowledge and will play an integral role in helping Utz generate long-term shareholder value.

Ms. Shea joins Utz from True Value Company, LLC, a hardware wholesaler that services independent hardware store owners, where she served as Vice President and General Counsel since 2018 and as Assistant General Counsel, Labor & Employment, since 2007. While at True Value, Shea served as Executive Sponsor for the Inclusion & Diversity Council and True Value Foundation and, since 2020, led the internal COVID Crisis Team. Previously, she held the role of Senior Counsel at United Airlines, Inc. and worked as an associate at Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Shea received a B.A. and J.D. from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Certificate in Executive Management from the University of Notre Dame. “I am delighted to join the Utz team at this exciting phase of the Company’s growth,” said Ms. Shea. “Utz is an iconic brand with an impressive history. I look forward to contributing to Utz’s Next Century of Growth!

Utz Brands snack foods can be found in leading retailers across the U.S. or available online at Utzsnacks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using @UtzSnacks.

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp’s®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others.

After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fifteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005393r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005393/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment