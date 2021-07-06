Logo
Hollands Kroon Enables Work from Anywhere with Citrix® and RawWorks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Work used to be a place people went. Today, it happens everywhere – at homes, in offices and on the go. To succeed, people need the space and tools to think, create and explore, wherever they happen to be. Hollands+Kroon understands this. And with the help of Citrix+2021+Partner+Innovation+Award winner RawWorks, the Netherlands municipality has implemented digital+workspace+solutions from Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to deliver a modern workplace experience that enables employees to work from anywhere and perform at their best.

“We at Hollands Kroon have a different approach. We don’t do office hours – our employees are empowered to work when and where they choose,” said Frank van Hoolwerff, ICT Advisor, Hollands Kroon. “And that means we need to access our applications and our data from any place, anywhere, any time.”

To provide it, Hollands Kroon teamed up with Citrix CSA Silver partner RawWorks.

“Hollands Kroon were ahead of their time by giving everyone a laptop instead of a thin client, but their workspace itself was traditional, and users were really stuck,” said Chris Twiest, Technology Officer, RawWorks. “They wanted to empower people not only with modern devices, but a modern way to work, and Citrix was the answer.”

Transforming the Employee Experience

Using Citrix+Workspace%26trade%3B, organizations can support the flexible work models that are driving work today and enable employees to succeed by providing:

  • Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere
  • Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location
  • A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration, and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

Delivering the Future of Work

With Citrix Workspace, Hollands Kroon can eliminate the friction and noise that can frustrate and slow employees down by organizing, guiding, and automating work in an intelligent and personal way. And this is exactly what the municipality has done.

“With Citrix, everything employees need to do their work can be accessed through a single portal, and it’s allowing them to be more engaged,” van Hoolwerff said.

Increasing Agility

It’s also allowing IT to be more strategic and productive. “From a management perspective, Citrix provides both security and monitoring, so we can easily see what the user sees, make adjustments or deal with issues before they become problems,” van Hoolwerff said.

Leveraging microapp capabilities with Citrix Workspace, for instance, employees have self-service access to support services and are logging three times more tickets themselves, freeing up the IT team to focus on more critical issues. The team has also streamlined the process of onboarding employees and reduced the time spent setting up accounts for new starters from six hours to just 30 minutes per week.

“The workflows we’re able to create using microapps are saving us significant time and resources,” van Hoolwerff said. “No other supplier could create an environment as rich as Citrix Workspace that allows us to achieve our goals.”

Hollands Kroon joins more than 400,000 companies and public+sector+organizations around the world who are using Citrix solutions to accelerate the future of work. Click here to learn more about these solutions and the results they can deliver for your organization.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005049r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005049/en/

