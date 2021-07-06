PR N° C3017C



STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva – July 6, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release second quarter 2021 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on July 29, 2021.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and current business outlook on July 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, http://investors.st.com , and will be available for replay until August 13, 2021.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel : +41.22.929.58.12

Ce[email protected]

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08

[email protected]

