BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Patrice Wetzel Senior Client Strategist in Chicago

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Patrice Wetzel as Senior Client Strategist. In this role, Patrice works with ultra-high-net-worth families, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals, family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Patrice is based in Chicago and reports to Regional President Stacie Kuhlman.

Patrice_Wetzel.jpg

Patrice brings over 30 years of financial experience to this role, including two decades of wealth and 15 years of large corporate lending experience. She joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Wells Fargo Private Bank where she served as senior private banker in their Private Bank Group. Prior to joining Wells Fargo Private Bank, she held a senior role at Northern Trust Private Banking.

"Patrice is a talented new business builder and knows how to build enduring wealth management client relationships," said Kuhlman. "Her deep roots in the Chicago regional market and her experience with investment, fiduciary and lending support our Active Wealth framework in meeting the comprehensive wealth needs of our clients."

Patrice earned a bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College and Master of Business Administration from Loyola University. She also holds a Series 7 license and Series 66 license. Patrice is an active member of her community and has served on a variety of community boards.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:
Ben Tanner
212-635-8676
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-named-patrice-wetzel-senior-client-strategist-in-chicago-301325259.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE31971&Transmission_Id=202107060830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE31971&DateId=20210706
