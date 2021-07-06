(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)
PR Newswire
SHANGHAI, July 6, 2021
SHANGHAI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call.
The second quarter 2021 results will be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ after the close of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
WEBCAST /CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
DATE:Friday, August 6,2021
TIME:8:30 A.M. (China Standard Time)
WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary
or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s68yswyb
CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3785105
REPLAY
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary
Contact: Investor Relations
Tel: +86 21-20812800
Email: [email protected]
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-to-hold-second-quarter-2021-webcast-conference-call-301325976.html
SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
