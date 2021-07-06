Logo
Wondershare Software Available in the Windows Insider Preview

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wondershare Filmora and PDFelement are now available in the Windows Insider Preview.

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technology, a global leader in the field of digital creativity and intuitive digital solutions for users, has recently launched two products, Filmora and PDFelement in the Windows Insider Preview.

image.jpg

Microsoft Store (formerly known as Windows Store) is a digital distribution platform owned by Microsoft. In 2021, over 800,000 Windows 10 applications are available in the store, and all listed apps must be certified for compatibility and content. With Windows Insider Preview, users can be the first to explore new features of the upcoming Win 11 and experience Filmora & PDFelement in the upcoming Win 11 store.

"Microsoft Store is definitely the main platform for Windows apps. We are excited to have our products listed there," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare aims to offer creative and simplified solutions for all consumers to empower their imagination, productivity, and business processes."

Here is a brief introduction the listed products Wondershare has at the Microsoft Store:

  • Wondershare Filmora: Hit play on your imagination

Filmora is an intuitive video editor for all skill levels. Filmora X (Ten) was launched in the fall of 2020 and brings a new array of tools to provide users exceptional experiences: Motion tracking, Key Framing, Audio Ducking, and Color Matching are some of its top features.

  • Wondershare PDFelement: However you PDF, own it

PDFelement is an intuitive and powerful PDF solution that simplifies the way people create, edit, and collaborate with documents. PDFelement 8, the latest iteration in the family of PDF editors, brings UI and performance enhancements, cloud storage, and key changes in its toolbar navigation, increasing office efficiency.

Wondershare has been deeply involved in the field of digital software for the past 17 years and has continuously introduced creativity, productivity, and utility products to more than 200 countries and regions around the world. To meet the needs of creators, Wondershare takes into account all aspects of video editing, graphic design, document management, file recovery, data transfer, etc.

Wondershare aims to redefine the possibilities of digital experiences by creating game-changing innovations to enrich global storytelling.

For more information about Wondershare, please visit the official website: www.wondershare.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN21355&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-software-available-in-the-windows-insider-preview-301325483.html

SOURCE Wondershare

SOURCE Wondershare
