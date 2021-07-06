Caesars Palace Unveils Plans for Multimillion-Dollar Main Entrance Renovation

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Already one of the most iconic resorts in the world, Caesars Palace is not resting on its laurels. Instead, it embarks on a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino and porte-cochère to create an extravagant entryway, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar. Construction is slated to begin in early July, with most of the project set to be complete by New Year's Eve.

Credit: Allard & Conversano Design

The main entrance to the property will be entirely rebuilt from the ground up resulting in an arrival experience fit for a Caesar, matching the glamour of the property's iconic hotel lobby. Once completed, guests will be welcomed by a dramatic and soaring dome and barreled ceiling over a stunning 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar. The project also includes two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, which will flank the enhanced entrance, a beautiful new lobby bar and a renovation of the property's legendary domed table games floor.





"Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we're proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world's most iconic destinations is no small task, and we're excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests."

During construction from July through December, the following changes will occur:

Main valet off Las Vegas Blvd. will accommodate Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star members only

The Colosseum valet (ground floor of the Caesars Palace self-parking garage off Frank Sinatra Drive) will accommodate all valet guests

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be relocated to the exit doors next to Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Express hotel check-in/check-out kiosks will be placed at all available entrances

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's new Italian restaurant concept, Amalfi, now open, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, Rao's, MR CHOW and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Usher, Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

