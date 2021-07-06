Therapeutic Solutions International Patents Modified StemVacs Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy to Suppress Parkinson's Disease in Animal Model

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Therapeutic Solutions International Patents Modified StemVacs Dendritic Cell Immunotherapy to Suppress Parkinson's Disease in Animal Model

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 6, 2021

ELK CITY, Idaho, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today filing of a new patent and data utilizing "tolerogenic dendritic cells" obtained from umbilical cord blood for suppression of Parkinson's Disease in an animal model. The data, which was filed in a patent application, demonstrates that a specifically modified StemVacs dendritic cell is capable at suppressing brain inflammation, as well as preserving dopaminergic neurons in the brain. Parkinson's Disease is caused by death of dopaminergic neurons.

"Through collaboration with our spin-off company, Campbell Neurosciences, we are always learning how to expand the uses of technologies we are currently developing," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. "The original StemVacs product, which we generate under GMP and have used in preclinical and pilot clinical cases for cancer, can be modified, by addition of specific proteins, to act as a potent inhibitor of brain inflammation."

Recent studies suggest that Parkinson's has an immunological component [1-3]. The Company believes by concurrently repairing the abnormal immune response while providing regenerative cells such as stem cells is an ideal approach to attack this terrible disease which currently has no viable treatment.

"Immunotherapy is the future of medicine," said Feng Lin, MD, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. "We are excited to use dendritic based immunotherapy such as StemVacs to not only trigger immune killing of cancer, but to also induce tolerogenic responses, which appear useful in neurodegenerative conditions."

"I am thankful to our advisors such as Dr's Santosh Kesari and Francesco Marincola, who through their curiosity and inquisitiveness, have created a culture of innovation in our Company, which allows for discoveries such as the one made today," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company. "The current lines of investigation, if successful, could allow for novel therapeutic approaches to this terrible disease from which approximately 1 million Americans suffer from and cost the American healthcare system approximately 52 billion dollars a year[4]."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

1 Wang, B.Y., et al., Stress increases MHC-I expression in dopaminergic neurons and induces autoimmune activation in Parkinson's disease. Neural Regen Res, 2021. 16(12): p. 2521-2527.
2 Li, W., et al., Imbalance between T helper 1 and regulatory T cells plays a detrimental role in experimental Parkinson's disease in mice. J Int Med Res, 2021. 49(4): p. 300060521998471.
3 Seo, J., et al., Chronic Infiltration of T Lymphocytes into the Brain in a Non-human Primate Model of Parkinson's Disease. Neuroscience, 2020. 431: p. 73-85.
4 Parkinson's Disease Economic Burden on Patients, Families and the Federal Government Is $52 Billion, Doubling Previous Estimates | Parkinson's Disease (michaeljfox.org)

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA33464&sd=2021-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-patents-modified-stemvacs-dendritic-cell-immunotherapy-to-suppress-parkinsons-disease-in-animal-model-301325958.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA33464&Transmission_Id=202107060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA33464&DateId=20210706
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment