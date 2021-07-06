The Wait Is Over! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here: Shop Customer Favorites And 100+ New Brands This Year

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom is thrilled to kick-off its Anniversary Sale, the company's highly anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year. Starting July 28, its one-of-a-kind Anniversary Sale offers brand-new arrivals from the best brands for women, men, children and the home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 9. Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning July 16 or earlier depending on their loyalty status (see more information below and on Nordstrom.com/anniversary). The best deals go fast so get ready to shop your favorites before they sell out!

"The Anniversary Sale is our most anticipated event of the year and allows us the opportunity to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers." said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "This year's sale is a celebration as we begin returning to the things we've missed over the past year. It's the perfect time for customers to refresh their wardrobes as they spend time with friends and family, head back to work, to school, travel, and attend in-person events. We look forward to welcoming our customers back."

100+ NEW BRANDS

The Anniversary Sale will feature incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like Good American, Nike, UGG, Veronica Beard, Barefoot Dreams, Zella, Steve Madden, Treasure & Bond, Vince, Nuna, AllSaints, Bony Levy, as well as 100+ new brands to the sale this year, including Frame footwear, Cinq et Sept, Reiss, Marine Layer, Rhone, Outdoor Research, IVL Collective, Boy Smells, Club Monaco, Dyson, BDG Urban Outfitters, Re/done, True Botanicals, R + Co, Jenni Kayne, Nécessaire, Moncler, Billabong, Open Edit, La Ligne, Dagne Dover, among many more. In Home, there will be 40+ new brands as part of the event, like Food52, Dyson, Slowtide, Fellow, Deny Designs, Brooklyn Candle, Apotheke and Cancelled Plans.

Customers can also shop beauty exclusives, including gift sets and jumbo sizes that are exclusive to Nordstrom, including Charlotte Tilbury, Estée Lauder, Le Labo, Malin + Goetz, Dior, Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, Nars, Tom Ford, Olaplex, Kiehl's Since 1851, Nest, to name just a few. The Anniversary Sale is also the best time for customers to stock up and save with exclusive duo sets of their favorite products, including Neulash, Lancôme, Sunday Riley and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

PREVIEW STARTS JULY 6

Starting July 6, customers can get a sneak a peek at the sale items on Nordstrom.com/anniversary and save their favorites to a Wish List so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. As always, Nordstrom cardmembers get to shop Early Access beginning July 16 or even earlier depending on their Nordy Club status of Icon, Ambassador or Influencer. You can learn more and sign up now here on Nordstrom.com/anniversary.

SHOP YOUR WAY

We are focused on making the Anniversary Sale easy and personalized by delivering convenience and connection from discovery to delivery. Our services include:

EXPERT PICKS: FASHION & BEAUTY

Our expert team of fashion and beauty stylists share their top Anniversary Sale picks and what they are most excited about for this year's event.

" Mask off, lips on, color is trending. We have more than 300 beauty items for customers to explore this year across multiple categories from makeup brand favorites, men's grooming, skincare, fragrances and more!"- Autumne West , Beauty and Fragrances Director

"The emotional satisfaction we get from shopping is often described as therapeutic—whether you shop from the comfort of your home, or plan to experience in-store shopping with friends—that joy is something we all need this year more than ever. Some customers use this event as an opportunity to treat themselves to a few new items, while others use it as a chance to re-invent themselves with a "roots to boots" new wardrobe. Whatever way our customers choose to navigate their shopping adventure, we hope to meet them wherever they are and provide a seamless experience." - Morgan, Nordstrom NYC Stylist

"We have something for everyone this Anniversary Sale. Customers can find a great mix of items for the summer months and warm essentials, like outerwear, to start refreshing their fall and winter wardrobes. With an inclusive range of prices and sizes, every one of our customers can find something that makes them feel special and excited to get dressed this Anniversary Sale." - Dani Dysinger , Styling Area Sales Manager

IT'S MORE THAN A SALE - IT'S AN EVENT

Come join us for fun experiences, exciting livestream shopping, surprises and more. See the full calendar at nordstromRSVP.com/anniversaryevents.

Store Pick-up and Curbside Surprises: July 12-27 Every day of Early Access, the first 50 Nordstrom cardmembers who go to in-store pick up or curbside pickup at a U.S. Nordstrom store and the first 20 Nordstrom cardmembers at a Nordstrom Local, will receive a scratch ticket. Each ticket reveals a prize – from gift cards to round-trip air travel on Alaska Airlines to a Tonal smart home gym and more. No purchase necessary. U.S. residents only.

Every day of Early Access, the first 50 Nordstrom cardmembers who go to in-store pick up or curbside pickup at a U.S. Nordstrom store and the first 20 Nordstrom cardmembers at a Nordstrom Local, will receive a scratch ticket. Each ticket reveals a prize – from gift cards to round-trip air travel on Alaska Airlines to a Tonal smart home gym and more. No purchase necessary. U.S. residents only. NLive Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 13-August 5 Tune in for a series of live virtual events throughout Anniversary Sale for curated product selections, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale.

Tune in for a series of live virtual events throughout Anniversary Sale for curated product selections, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale. Restaurant Week: July 25-31 Our first restaurant week! Come dine with us and enjoy our chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices at all restaurants – three course meals starting at $35 .

Our first restaurant week! Come dine with us and enjoy our chef-inspired seasonal features at great prices at all restaurants – three course meals starting at . Happy Sips & Bites: July 28-August 8 Join us from 2:30-5 p.m. for a menu of special drinks and light bites, all at Anniversary Sale prices, and available at all stores.

Join us from for a menu of special drinks and light bites, all at Anniversary Sale prices, and available at all stores. Glam-Up Days: July 28-August 8 Join us in stores and online for 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favorite beauty brand or join us online for one of our virtual event experiences. And don't forget to recycle your empty containers accumulated over the last year. Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their used beauty product containers in all our stores and Nordstrom Locals.

Join us in stores and online for 12 days of exciting beauty events, Daily Deals, customized samples, gifts with purchase and more! Book an in-store appointment with your favorite beauty brand or join us online for one of our virtual event experiences. And don't forget to recycle your empty containers accumulated over the last year. Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their used beauty product containers in all our stores and Nordstrom Locals. Beauty Bash: July 31 Come into your favorite store to celebrate all things beauty—skin care, makeup and fragrance—with makeup applications, demos, special offers, free gifts with purchase, special deals, customized samples and more. Plus, receive an exclusive Anniversary beauty tote bag with qualifying purchase—in stores only.

NORDSTROM CANADA

Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale details will be shared beginning July 19. In the meantime, for more information and sale dates, please visit www.nordstrom.ca/anniversary.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 356 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 247 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.