Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.A, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of C$46.8 per share and the market cap of C$49.8 billion, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Alimentation Couche-Tard is shown in the chart below.

Because Alimentation Couche-Tard is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company’s financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.32, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of Alimentation Couche-Tard is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alimentation Couche-Tard is fair. This is the debt and cash of Alimentation Couche-Tard over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Alimentation Couche-Tard has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of C$59.2 billion and earnings of C$3.194 a share. Its operating margin is 7.91%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Alimentation Couche-Tard at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alimentation Couche-Tard over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.2%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s ROIC is 13.49 while its WACC came in at 6.23. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alimentation Couche-Tard is shown below:

In conclusion, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.A, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Alimentation Couche-Tard stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

