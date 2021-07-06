Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Environmental Intelligence, LLC

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the acquisition of Environmental Intelligence, LLC (“EI”), an environmental consulting company recognized for its innovative work in wildfire mitigation, biological assessments, construction monitoring and regulatory compliance services. EI provides comprehensive environmental services in support of major capital improvement projects, including residential, oil & gas, utility, and renewable energy projects throughout California. EI’s leadership team, including Founder and Principal David Levine, will join Montrose, and the business will be integrated into the Company’s Assessment, Permitting and Response segment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1994 and based in Laguna Beach, California, EI’s team of biologists, wetland scientists, archeologists and GIS specialists provide comprehensive natural resource consulting and regulatory compliance services and comprehensive environmental management programs for large-scale projects. EI’s environmental expertise includes wetlands and water compliance, restoration and revegetation services, and permitting under the Clean Water Act and federal and state Endangered Species Acts. Since 2014, EI has managed day-to-day environmental operations related to Southern California Edison’s Hazardous Tree Removal Project to maximize tree removals and brush clearing while avoiding impacts to sensitive biological and cultural resources within the utility’s transmission corridors located within and adjacent to the Angeles, Inyo, Los Padres, San Bernardino, Sequoia, and Sierra National Forests.

“David and his team have an exceptional reputation in natural resource consulting, which will help to expand our EcoServices capabilities as well as strengthen our renewables energy services in the southwestern United States,” said Josh LeMaire, Chief Operating Officer of Montrose. “We see a unique opportunity in pairing EI’s pioneering work in wildfire mitigation and geospatial innovations with Montrose’s disaster response services, to offer clients a comprehensive environmental services solution for crisis preparedness and compliance. The addition of EI to the Montrose platform will also strengthen our exposure to renewable energy projects throughout Southern California. We are thrilled to welcome David’s talented team to our growing Montrose community.”

EI Founder and Principal David Levine commented, “We are excited to join a well-capitalized, growth focused company such as Montrose that is committed to environmental stewardship and technological innovations while supporting clients in their most challenging projects. Montrose is an excellent cultural fit, and our employees will be able to apply their experience and talents to an increasing number of new clients. We’re excited to take things to the next level.”

