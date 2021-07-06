Logo
CoImmune, Inc. Appoints Michael Fekete and Greg Tibbitts to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class yet more affordable cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointments of Michael Fekete and Greg Tibbitts, to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Fekete and Mr. Tibbitts bring with them a wealth of financial, capital markets and strategic expertise, and prior board level experience.

Mr. Fekete is an advisor and board member for companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. His areas of expertise include business strategy, capital markets, M&A and corporate governance developed through 35 years as an investment banker, independent advisor and board member for U.S. and international public and private companies. He currently serves as a member for SeaSpine, Inc. ( SPNE), a California based medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, and DFB Pharmaceuticals, a Texas based, private investment and development company focused on the formation and building of businesses in the pharmaceutical industry. He previously worked as an investment banker for Wells Fargo/Wachovia Securities, CIBC World Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., and L.F. Rothschild, Unterberg, Towbin. He obtained his B.S. in Finance from The Pennsylvania State University.

Mr. Greg Tibbitts is a Certified Public Accountant and has over 30 years of experience as a financial executive and a public accountant. His expertise includes addressing technical accounting issues, multiple public and private equity financings, complex operations, and direct interactions with the SEC on IPO and secondary offerings. He has worked as a Chief Financial Officer for both public and private companies and now operates a business advisory firm. He served as a board member for IDMI Pharma, Inc., a NASDAQ listed biotech company prior to its acquisition. He obtained a B.B.A. in Accounting at University of San Diego and a M.B.A. at San Diego State University.

“We are excited to welcome Mike and Greg to the CoImmune board,” stated Dr. Charles Nicolette, chief executive officer and member of the board of directors. “These gentlemen bring considerable biotechnology industry and strategic expertise that will benefit CoImmune as we seek to advance our novel pipeline of cell-based immunotherapies directed at important diseases, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia and advanced renal cell carcinoma.”

About CoImmune, Inc.
CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class yet more affordable cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them.

For more information, visit www.coimmune.com.

Contact:
Lori Harrelson
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
919-287-6349

