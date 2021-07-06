SentinelOne Announces Underwriters' Full Exercise of Greenshoe Option and Closing of Initial Public Offering

SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 40,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase 5,250,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “S.” SentinelOne received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $1.33 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as active book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as additional book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

In addition to the shares sold in the public offering, SentinelOne closed the concurrent sale of 1,428,568 shares of its Class A common stock to certain of its existing stockholders, at the public offering price of $35.00 per share, in a private placement. The sale of these shares was not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 29, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

