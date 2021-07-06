Logo
PPG Appoints LG Tackett as Vice President, Global Operations, Industrial Segment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9. Reporting to Rebecca Liebert, executive vice president, Tackett will be responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement activities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005080/en/

LG_Tackett.jpg

PPG announced the appointment of LG Tackett as vice president, global operations, industrial segment, effective August 9, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tackett joins PPG from DuPont where he was vice president, integrated operations, water and protection business, responsible for manufacturing technology, environmental health and safety (EHS), integrated operations planning, continuous improvement and capital deployment.

Prior to this role, Tackett led Valspar’s coatings operations where he delivered multiple expansion projects and safety improvements, and was a member of the senior leadership team that drove reengineered sales and operations planning processes. Prior to Valspar, Tackett led operations and technology at Aleris International’s recycle and specification alloy division, where he was the first vice president of global manufacturing for the division. In this role, he successfully implemented and improved manufacturing and technology work processes that drove operational excellence for the firm.

Tackett spent 15 years of his career at Celanese, beginning as a maintenance supervisor and reliability engineer, and advancing through multiple EHS and manufacturing leadership roles of increasing responsibility, before becoming vice president of manufacturing for Celanese’s advanced engineering materials division. He also completed expatriate assignments in Germany and China, which included serving as general manager of the company’s Nanjing, China site, one of Celanese’s largest multi-business manufacturing complexes. He started his career with PPG in 1993 in New Martinsville, WV.

Tackett earned both a bachelor’s of science and master’s of science degree in Mechanical Engineering from West Virginia University.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005080r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005080/en/

