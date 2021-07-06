Paycom Launches BetiTM, an Industry-First Employee-Driven Payroll Solution

Paycom+Software%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3APAYC%29, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has announced the launch of the industry’s first self-service payroll technology allowing employees to do their own payroll, improving data accuracy, oversight and the user experience for businesses and their employees on each payroll cycle.

Paycom’s BetiTM (Better Employee Transaction Interface), an enhancement to the company’s existing payroll offering, further automates and streamlines the payroll process by empowering employees to do their own payroll, increasing efficiencies and reducing errors. Employees already manage all other components of their paychecks, including timecards, expenses, PTO requests and benefits; now they have the convenience within Paycom to process their own payroll, too.

“With Beti, employees do their own payroll,” said Chad Richison, Paycom’s founder and CEO. “It should have always been this way, but the tech didn’t exist. Today it does, and employers and employees will win with it.”

Beti puts the payroll responsibility into the hands of employees, eliminating what used to be a multistep, imperfect and time-consuming process for HR and payroll staff members.

“Beti is the most revolutionary payroll product I’ve ever seen,” said a vice president of HR at an auto rental company, a client with 350 employees that has been using a pilot version of Beti.

About Paycom

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

