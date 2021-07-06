Tyler Technologies Launches New Partnership with Missouri River Energy Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tyler Technologies Launches New Partnership with Missouri River Energy Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has entered into a partnership with Missouri River Energy Services (MRES), which will enable Tyler’s Incode%26reg%3B+solution to serve as the preferred enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to MRES member utilities. MRES works with its 61 member communities across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota to provide energy and energy services, with each member owning and operating their own electric distribution system.

This partnership enables MRES to offer Incode with preferred pricing and implementation terms to its members and allows members to also access additional product solutions, including Tyler+Content+Manager%26trade%3B and MyCivic%26trade%3B.

“MRES evaluated Incode among other similar software packages and found Incode is the most suitable for use by our members in the operation of their electric distribution systems,” said Thomas J. Heller, president and CEO, Missouri River Energy Services. “In light of a rapidly changing electric industry, Tyler’s software will provide our members a utility billing solution with advanced capabilities in rate design, reporting, mobile technology and document management, while allowing our members to connect with customers more efficiently and effectively.”

Tyler offers a full suite of solutions to help meet the needs of MRES members and their budgets. If selected by an MRES member, the member utility or city will work directly with Tyler to implement Incode. The MRES members also have the option to add on Tyler Content Manager to streamline access to records and documents and MyCivic, Tyler’s comprehensive, customizable platform designed to promote civic engagement. With these offerings, members will have a host of solutions:

  • More efficient managing and reporting of financial data
  • Simplifying the complexities of billing, scheduling, and reporting with automated tasks
  • Making day-to-day business functions more efficient and seamless
  • Improving transactional efficiency, eliminating data entry duplication, increasing field productivity, and enhancing customer service with utility applications
  • Encouraging two-way communication with customers and increased customer engagement
  • Easily transforming valuable paper documents into electronic images
  • Improved services for customers

“Through this partnership, MRES and Tyler will enhance the value of MRES member utilities to their customers and communities,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler's Local Government Division. “Tyler’s solutions will help drive operational efficiencies with a fully integrated solution offering advanced functionality that aligns with the future direction of MRES. We’re excited to work alongside MRES and its members to implement these improvements.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005239r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005239/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment