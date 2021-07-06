Logo
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Names Greg Kim Head of CLG

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) (“MSG Sports”) today announced that Greg Kim, a well-regarded esports industry executive, has been named Head of CLG, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005408/en/

As Head of CLG, Mr. Kim will oversee all business operations, working closely with Daniel Fleeter, MSG Sports’ Vice President of Business Operations, and George “HotshotGG” Georgallidis, CLG Founder, on advancing the organization’s goals. Mr. Kim will be responsible for maximizing CLG business performance; launching new growth initiatives; driving marketing partnerships; enhancing fan engagement; and providing leadership in the evolving esports community.

“Greg has built an incredible reputation within the esports industry around his passion for growing the world of professional and amateur gaming,” said Mr. Fleeter. “On behalf of the entire CLG staff, I am excited to work with him as we continue to cultivate CLG and drive the long-term success of our organization.”

”As a New Yorker and a lifelong fan in both sports and gaming spaces, I couldn’t be more thrilled to join an esports organization as storied as CLG and to be affiliated with Madison Square Garden Sports, my hometown franchise,” said Mr. Kim. “I’m excited to lead CLG into the future, and I look forward both to advancing the business and collaborating with our passionate fanbase to build further upon the organization’s legacy.”

Mr. Kim most recently served as the Director of Esports for Evil Geniuses, a North American esports organization. In this role, he was responsible forcompetitive operations and gaming strategy across the organization’s various esports titles. He was also instrumental in building their LCS franchise to become one of the elite teams in North American esports. Prior to joining Evil Geniuses in 2019, Mr. Kim was the LCS Insights Lead at Riot Games, where hewas responsible for spear-heading a data-minded approach to the management of League of Legends esports in North America. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and Asian Studies from Williams College and a Master of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, where he served as co-lead of the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in 2018.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About CLG

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with The Madison Square Garden Company (now Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.), allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005408/en/

