U.S. Gold Corp. to Provide Investor Updates at Upcoming A.G.P. Metals and Mining Investors Showcase 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Company recently completed successful core drill testing on Maggie Creek project

- Remains on track to complete CK Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study

- Recent inclusion in 2021 Russell Microcap® Index creates additional visibility to investment community

PR Newswire

ELKO, Nev., July 6, 2021

ELKO, Nev., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that founder Edward Karr will provide corporate updates at the A.G.P. Metals and Mining Showcase 2021. The Showcase will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, and will feature 1–on–1 virtual investor meetings. The event is hosted by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners ("A.G.P."), a regional investment and advisory firm that specialize in wealth management and the middle market institutional arena.

US_Gold_Logo.jpg

Investors who are interested in scheduling a 1–on–1 virtual meeting with members of U.S. Gold Corp.'s management team should contact their A.G.P. representative.

Event:

A.G.P.'s Metals and Mining Showcase 2021



Date:

Tuesday, July 13, 2021



Location:

Virtual



1–on–1s:

Schedule with your A.G.P. representative

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates and is available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on U.S. Gold Corp.'s current expectations, and actual results could differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from: the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs, environmental and regulatory risks, risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities, whether U.S. Gold Corp. will be able to raise sufficient capital to implement future exploration programs, COVID-19 uncertainties, and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company makes no representation or warranty that the information contained herein is complete and accurate and we have no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp. Investor Relations:
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold

favicon.png?sn=NY32053&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-provide-investor-updates-at-upcoming-agp-metals-and-mining-investors-showcase-2021-301325322.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY32053&Transmission_Id=202107061036PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY32053&DateId=20210706
