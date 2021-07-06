NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell and Stanley Black & Decker Unveil Outer Space-Themed Paint Scheme to Honor the Patients of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for July 11 Atlanta NASCAR Cup Race

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE: SWK) iconic CRAFTSMAN® brand has teamed up with the Ace Hardware Foundation and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) to raise funds and awareness for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) for the 2021 Racing for a Miracle program. Ahead of the Atlanta NASCAR Cup Race on Sunday, July 11, CRAFTSMAN® and the Ace Hardware Foundation will donate $100,000 to support the vital work of CMN Hospitals.

With more than $1.5M donated, this year marks the 15th year of Stanley Black & Decker supporting the Racing for a Miracle program and the 30th year Ace Hardware Foundation has partnered with CMN Hospitals.

In honor of these milestones, Christopher Bell will unveil a one-of-a-kind paint scheme for the No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Ace Foundation / CMN Hospitals Toyota Camry that he will drive in the July 11 race. This year's car highlights patients from CMN Hospitals and showcases an outer space-theme representing "30 years and beyond" of partnerships that have helped support CMN Hospitals' mission.

"I'm so excited to join the Racing for a Miracle program for my first time," said Christopher Bell. "As I drive on Sunday, I'm racing for my honorary crew members; Parker, Ella, John and Elijah and will be reminded of how strong and determined they are. For these kids, I hope to take my outer space-themed car to victory lane."

Each year, children from one select member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals are chosen to be honorary JGR crew members and enjoy a unique NASCAR experience. This year, four CMN kids from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta were chosen to participate - Parker, age 12; Ella, age 16; John, age 10; and Elijah, age 11. On race day, the four children will receive a VIP race-day experience including hospitality.

"For our family, being able to participate in the Racing for a Miracle program was more than getting to go see a NASCAR race," said Stephanie, Lucas' mother. Lucas was an honorary crew member in 2018. "It meant that we got to take a break from the constant medical issues and hospital visits. It allowed us to do something together as a family that we would probably never be able to do otherwise. The smiles of joy on all of our faces when we went to the track are precious memories that will last a lifetime."

"Stanley Black & Decker is proud to continue to support CMN Hospitals' mission across the U.S.," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorships for Stanley Black & Decker. "During the past 15 years, we have been honored to help create amazing memories between our NASCAR drivers and the wonderful kids we call 'honorary crew members.' But most importantly, this partnership has supported a critical mission - helping provide the best care for kids across the country."

For the first time in the Racing for a Miracle program's history, CRAFTSMAN® has created an in-store promotion with Ace Hardware to better allow the public to participate in this amazing effort. CRAFTSMAN® will donate $10 to CMN Hospitals for every purchase of the July Buy One, Get One (BOGO) promotion featuring the newly released CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK™ System Tower (CMST60402) and compatible 216 Piece VERSASTACK™ 3-Drawer Mechanics Tool Set (CMMT99206). Mechanics and car enthusiasts can also purchase this set online at Acehardware.com.

For more information on Racing for a Miracle or to donate to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals visit www.craftsman.com/craftsmanclub.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,400 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

About the Ace Hardware Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the "Helpful Place" in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Ace Hardware has been a national partner for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for the last 30 years, raising over $140 million during that time.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

