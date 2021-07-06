ADM Endeavors Inc Engages Findit To Improve Online Presence with a Customized Marketing Campaign

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been engaged by ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) to provide them with a full online marketing campaign to improve their online presence and increase their organic search results in search engines and build their brand throughout social media.

ADM Endeavors Inc. will be receiving content creation and posting through Findit® as well as social sharing. Findit will produce fresh content on a daily basis highlighting ADM Endeavors, their subsidiaries and their products.

ADM Endeavors Subsidiaries

FW Promo FW Promo is your go to source for creating custom apparel and products to showcase your logo, slogan, artwork or more. No job is too big or too small for FW Promo and we have no minimums to order. Our motto is We Sell Anything With A Logo. FW Custom Get your creative brain going… FW Custom is an online store specializing in Screen Printing & Embroidery. With our Design Studio you can create your own custom apparel - whether that's a handful of shirts or hundreds. Just Right Products Looking for promotional products? You've come to the right site! Whether you are looking for a specific item or just browsing for ideas, our website http://www.justrightproducts.com/ is your one-stop source. Just Right Boots Just Right Boots is the Low Price Leader for Justin Boots, Justin WorkBoots, Tony Lama Boots, Nocona Boots, and Chippewa Boots, as well as Cinch, Wrangler, Carhartt and Dickies brand apparel. 247365Threads An apparel line created to cater the interests, hobbies, and obsessions that occupy people 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. We add to the store every few days with new collections and new designs. All items are proudly produced in Fort Worth, Texas and currently ship within the United States. Academic Outfitters Academic Outfitters Fort Worth is the premier provider of school uniforms and dress code apparel for schools around the greater Fort Worth area. It is our goal to dress students as directed by their respective schools. We sit down with each of our schools to help build a customized school apparel program

As part of their campaign, Findit® will create, post, and share freshly-written content through the Findit URLs that ADM Endeavors will receive as part of their ongoing marketing campaign. Findit will be selecting the URLs for ADM Endeavors that will be specific to the products that ADM Endeavors wants to highlight and drive traffic to for interested individuals or companies to place orders for. The content created through these URLs will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include, but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, and Twitter. Findit will also be producing videos highlighting the products ADM Endeavors sells.

Findit® has already begun setting up URLs for ADM Endeavors that are part of their campaign. URL Setup includes creating photo galleries with photos that include titles and descriptions that aid in indexing in search engines as well as setting up contact information and a back link to their website.

Clark St. Amant of Findit® stated, 'We are looking forward to providing ADM Endeavors Inc with a web presence that they have not been able to achieve yet. We really enjoy when we bring on a new client and see the results improve as the campaign takes off. From an improved traffic ranking in Alexa, to increasing the number of search results in search engines and improving the search results themselves. It is very gratifying for Findit and the client.

About ADM Endeavors Inc.

Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells 'Anything With A Logo' on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

About Findit®

Findit.com®, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

