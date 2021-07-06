The stock of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $772.26 per share and the market cap of $387.2 billion, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is shown in the chart below.

Because LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 1.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.46% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.55, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is fair. This is the debt and cash of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $52.7 billion and earnings of $11.244 a share. Its operating margin is 18.61%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is 1.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 9.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s ROIC is 6.46 while its WACC came in at 5.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is shown below:

In summary, the stock of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

