Keeping Customers Connected: Suspension of Energy Service Disconnections Extended to September 30, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keeping Customers Connected: Suspension of Energy Service Disconnections Extended to September 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced today that it will extend the moratorium on utility service disconnections through September 30, 2021. The moratorium was put in place in March 2020 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

“We believe extending the service disconnection moratorium for all customers allows for additional relief efforts from the state to take shape while protecting our customers who are financially struggling,” said Marlene Santos, PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.

As part of the company’s ongoing efforts to help customers manage their bills, PG&E will auto-enroll eligible customers in new extended payment plans by the end of September to coincide with the potential ending of the moratorium.

Additional Changes to COVID-19 Emergency Customer Protections

While the moratorium has been extended, other emergency customer protections put in place by the CPUC during the pandemic have expired.

Recertifications and Post-Enrollment Verifications for the California+Alternate+Rates+for+Energy (CARE) and Family+Electric+Rate+Assistance (FERA) programs have resumed.

  • CARE/FERA customers whose program eligibility would have expired between March 4, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will be required to re-certify. Customers whose program eligibility expired on or after July 1, 2021 will be required to recertify within 90 days.
  • The earliest a customer may be removed from CARE/FERA is October 1, 2021 after a series of direct mail and targeted email communications.

PG&E has helped almost 300,000 residential customers enroll in CARE since February 2020 providing income-qualified customers with a monthly discount.

In addition, Medical Practitioner Certifications for the Medical+Baseline+Program have resumed.

  • Active Medical Baseline customers who have enrolled in the program under the consumer protections and customers with non-permanent medical conditions as designated by their medical practitioners will be required to recertify for their continued eligibility. PG&E will proactively communicate with Medical Baseline customers and remind them of their upcoming recertifications.
  • The transition coincides with the launch of PG&E’s new online Medical Baseline medical practitioner portal. This new portal will allow customers and their medical practitioners to complete the Medical Baseline certification/recertification process fully online. The new online application is accessible at pge.com%2Fmedicalbaseline.

In 2020, 192,000 customers were enrolled in PG&E’s Medical Baseline Program. As of June 2021, there are more than 256,000 PG&E residential customers signed up for Medical Baseline.

PG&E has proactively reached out to almost 400,000 impacted customers since the start of the pandemic and continues to partner with local Community Based Organizations to support customers.

PG&E is dedicated to helping customers as the company slowly moves back to more normal billing operations later this year. For more information log onto pge.com%2Fcovid19. We are here to help.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210706005611r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005611/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment