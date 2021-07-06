Galaxy Next Generation Gains Approved Vendor Status for Region 18 from Midland, Texas

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has received its Bid Award letter from Region 18 Purchasing CO-OP from Midland, Texas.

Region 18's assigned regional area encompasses:

37,553 square miles

19 counties

33 school districts

7 charter schools

5 institutes of higher education

More than 6,300 educators

More than 88,000 students

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our growing sales team continues to do an excellent job in expanding our national footprint and strengthening our position in new states for us. Specifically, Walt Mischley has done a tremendous job in penetrating the state of Texas. We are now on Region 18 of Midland, Texas's catalog as an approved vendor for purchase orders beginning July 1 thru June 30, 2022."

About Region 18 Education Service Center

Region 18 Education Service Center is one of 20 service centers that serve Texas educational needs. We are a non-regulatory agency; our relationship with school districts is collaborative and supportive. Our purpose is to:

(1) assist school districts in improving student performance in each region of the system;

(2) enable school districts to operate more efficiently and economically; and

(3) implement initiatives assigned by the legislature or the commissioner.

We serve as a liaison between the Texas Education Agency and the local schools districts and the schools they serve by disseminating information, conducting training, and providing consultations for both federal and state programs. Our staff is composed of knowledgeable educators dedicated to the excellence in education.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.esc18.net

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

