ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Unprecedented Growth with Over 1 Million Messages During the Past Two Weeks

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app has received a total of over 1.1 million messages, more than 200,000 translations, has exceeded 5,000 posts, has over 57,000 likes and has over 15,000 downloads during the past two weeks in the iOS App Store.

HeyPal™ app has received a total of over 2.2 million messages, more than 470,000 translations, over 13,000 posts, exceeded 110,000 likes and has over 38,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched less than five months ago in the iOS App Store.

The Android worldwide launch is projected to be released Fall 2021.

"It's clear we're on the verge of something very special with HeyPal™ and as we continue to fine-tune our launch campaign, we learn more about what our current and future users are interested in seeing," stated Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream Corp. "Shortly we will be introducing language "Mentors" on the app to accelerate learning and we are extremely optimistic about our continued success."

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™ and HeyPal™ respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik™, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik™ users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at http://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter™, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://Nifter.io and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/.

