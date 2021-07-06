Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Organto Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (

TSXV:OGO, Financial)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulators in each province and territory of Canada.

The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to make offerings of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities") of up to CDN $50 million during the next 25 months. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of an offering, which will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to be filed in connection with any offering of Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.

The Company has filed this Final Shelf Prospectus with a view to maintaining financial flexibility as it advances its organic and value-added fruits and vegetables platform, but has no immediate intentions to undertake an offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Co-CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions, and are subject to important risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, amongst other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those identified in Organto's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent Organto's expectations as of the date of this release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, Organto disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654314/Organto-Announces-Filing-of-Final-Base-Shelf-Prospectus

img.ashx?id=654314

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment