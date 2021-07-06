Mace(R) Security International Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Mace® Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,today announced the launch of its updated and refreshed investor relations website, https://corp.mace.com/. The updated website offers intuitive access to essential financial information, including company news, stock information, presentations and webcasts, OTCQX and SEC filings, corporate governance, and more.

The updated website is designed to provide a streamlined, intuitive user experience on any device. In addition to recent data, it also contains legacy financial information that gives investors a historical perspective on the company's performance. The company's product will continue to be sold directly through its e-commerce website, http://www.Mace.com.

"The updated website allows us to further enhance communications with the investment community. It's packed full of valuable information for investors, analysts, and other stakeholders," said Gary Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the new website conveys our compelling investment story and our long-term strategic vision for the brand."

About Mace® Security International, Inc.:

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

