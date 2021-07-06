Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest collaboration with PwC China to help audiences get ahead of the Quantum challenge. (The full paper can be read at https://www.pwccn.com/en/issues/cybersecurity-and-data-privacy/rethinking-cybersecurity-in-a-quantum-world-jul2021.pdf)

The educational paper provides an overview of the quantum computing advancement; as well as the latest development of post-quantum cryptographic standards. It uses factual information, simple language, and analogies to explain some profound theories of quantum computing. The intention is to help businesses to assess and make an action plan.

"The widespread use of cryptographic solutions today means that all information assets that are valuable to us could be at risk as advances in quantum computing technology threatens essentially all public key cryptographic schemes currently in use. This paper provides updated information for business leaders to keep abreast of this emerging risk", said Samuel Sinn, Partner, Cybersecurity & Privacy Service, PwC China.

"The task to unravel what cryptographic tools are being used and then implementing new ones while ensuring interoperability could be very time consuming. Considering the speed with which quantum computing technology is evolving, it would be prudent to plan ahead for this emerging security threat.", said William Gee, Partner, Digitalisation Office, PwC China.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "We are delighted to work with our business partner, PwC China. Their leadership on post-quantum cryptography and its impact on the fast-growing digital economy further corroborates the urgency for enterprises to start preparing for post-quantum data protection."

Sergey Strakhov, CTO of 01 Communique added, "With the fast-approaching quantum threat we must introduce quantum-safe public key crypto systems into our existing systems."

About PwC - Globally

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We are a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com .

