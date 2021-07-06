Logo
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSX-V:ONE); (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the educational paper "Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World". This is the latest collaboration with PwC China to help audiences get ahead of the Quantum challenge. (The full paper can be read at https://www.pwccn.com/en/issues/cybersecurity-and-data-privacy/rethinking-cybersecurity-in-a-quantum-world-jul2021.pdf)

The educational paper provides an overview of the quantum computing advancement; as well as the latest development of post-quantum cryptographic standards. It uses factual information, simple language, and analogies to explain some profound theories of quantum computing. The intention is to help businesses to assess and make an action plan.

"The widespread use of cryptographic solutions today means that all information assets that are valuable to us could be at risk as advances in quantum computing technology threatens essentially all public key cryptographic schemes currently in use. This paper provides updated information for business leaders to keep abreast of this emerging risk", said Samuel Sinn, Partner, Cybersecurity & Privacy Service, PwC China.

"The task to unravel what cryptographic tools are being used and then implementing new ones while ensuring interoperability could be very time consuming. Considering the speed with which quantum computing technology is evolving, it would be prudent to plan ahead for this emerging security threat.", said William Gee, Partner, Digitalisation Office, PwC China.

Andrew Cheung, President and CEO of 01 Communique, commented, "We are delighted to work with our business partner, PwC China. Their leadership on post-quantum cryptography and its impact on the fast-growing digital economy further corroborates the urgency for enterprises to start preparing for post-quantum data protection."

Sergey Strakhov, CTO of 01 Communique added, "With the fast-approaching quantum threat we must introduce quantum-safe public key crypto systems into our existing systems."

About PwC - Globally

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We are a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V: ONE; OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP's patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the business prospects of IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the matters discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a delay in the anticipated adoption of quantum computers and a corresponding delay in Q-Day, the ability for the Company to generate sales, and gain adoption of, IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™, the ability of the Company to raise financing to pursue its business plan, competing products that provide a superior product, competitors with greater resources and the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the company's Management`s Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer
Chief Financial Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x204
[email protected]

SOURCE: 01 Communique



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654346/Educational-Paper-on-Rethinking-Cybersecurity-in-a-Quantum-World

