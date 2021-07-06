Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval for a Sports Wagering Interim Supplier License from the State of West Virginia Lottery

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received approval from the State of West Virginia Lottery for a Sports Wagering Interim Supplier License and is now able to refer customers in West Virginia to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

The State of West Virginia‘s handle, which is the total amount wagered on sports increased from over $226 mil in 2019 to over $419 mil in 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of over 84% which shows the industry's resilience throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its March 2018 launch date, West Virginia‘s total handle is over $878 mil. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/west-virginia/sports-betting-revenue/.

"West Virginians are known as rabid basketball and football fans. Now that they can place legal wagers on sports, I'm certain West Virginia will become among the leading states for sports gaming. VegasWINNERS is excited and motivated to offer our sports advice and information services to the sports fans and bettors of West Virginia." stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to a Research & Markets report, the industry should reach $ 92.9 billion by 2023, growing at an annual compound rate of 11.6%. projections say that rising technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, and VR will drive the industry forward and that North America will keep pace with the rest of the world, as its market should grow at a rate of 14.78% until 2025. For further information, please see https://dailygazette.com/online-gambling-in-the-united-states-in-2021/.

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Virginia, Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado, Ilinois, Tennessee, Mississippi, Montana and Washington DC.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websiteshttps://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/654303/Winners-Subsidiary-VegasWINNERS-Receives-Approval-for-a-Sports-Wagering-Interim-Supplier-License-from-the-State-of-West-Virginia-Lottery



