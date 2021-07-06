Logo
AMC Shares Rise as Movie Theater Chain Tables Stock Issuance Proposal

The company has relied on stock sales to stay afloat during pandemic

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 06, 2021

Summary

  • AMC's sales have been crippled by the pandemic.
  • The company has benefited from the "meme stock" frenzy.
  • Company will not seek to issue stock again until at least next year.
Article's Main Image

In a filing with Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (

AMC, Financial) disclosed it has tabled a controversial proposal that would have asked its shareholders to approve the issuance of up to 25 million more shares as its strives to stay afloat.

While such a practice can dilute the value of existing shareholders’ positions, since the Covid-19 pandemic has severely crippled AMC’s operations and sales over the past year, the company has had to rely on stock sales to raise fresh capital and continue to operate at a limited capacity. CEO Adam Aron has previously noted that without these additional shares, the company would not have been able to avoid bankruptcy.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company, which operates the world’s largest movie theater chain, reported its first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It posted an adjusted loss of $1.42 per share on $148.3 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31. In the prior-year quarter, it recorded a loss of $2.22 per share on $941.5 million in sales.

1412436279940993024.png

Despite the weakened financial performance, AMC has seen its share price surge more than 2,000% this year due to being one of the “meme stocks” promoted on the social media platform Reddit. Its market cap has ballooned to $26 billion. Another well-known beneficiary of this trend has been GameStop Corp. (

GME, Financial).

1412433339536756736.png

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the company had been considering pursuing more stock offerings to raise money to fund potential acquisitions as well as pay down debt, reduce interest costs or pay off millions in unpaid rent. While its objectives were forced to shift with the implementation of lockdown measures and increased market volatility, worldwide vaccination efforts, relaxed Covid restrictions and new movie releases are expected to help get the company back on track as customers start to return in greater numbers.

In the 8-K filing with the SEC, the company said that due to a mixed response, it has withdrawn the proposal from its July 29 annual meeting itinerary and will not suggest another share sale until next year at the earliest.

Aron also tweeted about the decision, saying, “It’s no secret I think shareholders should authorize 25 million more AMC shares. But what YOU think is important to us. Many yes, many no. AMC does not want to proceed with such a split.”

The market reacted positively to the news, sending shares up over 1% to $52.51 in morning trading.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
