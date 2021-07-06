Artemis Alpha Trust Is Just Doing Its Job

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC ( LSE:ATS, Financial) is an investment trust focusing mainly on U.K. and selected international equities. The fund aims to provide long-term capital and income growth by investing predominantly in listed companies and to achieve a total return greater than that of the FTSE All-Share Index.

The company employs a research-driven, concentrated approach to modern value investing. Currently, its top 15 holdings make up 88% of its net asset value.

Source: Artemis Alpha Trust

Investment strategy

The key characteristics of portfolio companies are as follows: attractive valuations, strong business models, favorable long-term industry fundamentals and high-quality management.

The fund invests for the long term. It aims to achieve above-average rates of total return over the longer term and pay a growing dividend stream.

The fund manager has a flexible approach to investing, with no market cap, sector, country or geographic limits. These exposures are monitored in order to maintain consistent management in spreading the investment risk.

It has no restrictions on cash weighting, will not invest more than 10% in unquoted companies and may use derivatives and gearing (leverage) of up to 25%.

The fund is managed by John Dodd, a veteran fund manager and co-founder of fund management group Artemis. It is co-managed by rising star Kartik Kumar.

Strong track record

From June 1, 2003 until its most recent year-end of April 30, 2021, the company’s share price has returned 708%, compared with its benchmark FTSE All-Share Index, which has returned 280% in that time. More recent performance has also been relatively impressive, returning 44% versus its benchmark’s 7.7% return in the three years to April 30. As of today’s writing, Artemis Alpha Trust’s stock price is up 51% over the last year.

Returns are one thing, but we need to consider risks too. With a fairly concentrated portfolio, Artemis Alpha does run more risk. Its beta to the market is currently 1.45. But this “risk” measure is really a measure of volatility relative to the market.

What is more interesting to a value investor is the style of investment and the strategy. In its recently filed annual report, Dodd and Kumar wrote:

"Sir John Templeton once remarked that 'bull markets are born in pessimism, grow on scepticism, mature on optimism and die in euphoria.' Perhaps the most unusual feature of the last 12 months was to see these phases of a full market cycle occur within such a short time. Whilst there is evidence of speculative behaviour and euphoric sentiment in narrow segments of the market, overall we regard the current phase as one of optimism as the economy recovers and corporate profitability rebuilds."

Bullish cyclicals

This explains the fund’s current positioning, which is relatively risk on, demonstrated by a portfolio almost entirely full of cyclical stocks. For example, easyJet ( LSE:EZJ, Financial) is the second-largest holding at 8.1% of the portfolio. The fund also has 10.6% combined in U.K. housebuilders Redrow ( LSE:RDW, Financial) and Bellway ( LSE:BWY, Financial) and a combined 10.1% in U.K. banks Lloyds Banking Group ( LSE:LLOY, Financial) and Barclays ( LSE:BARC, Financial).

From a top-down perspective, the company sees U.K. housebuilders as attractive investments because of an accumulated deficit in supply of about 1 million homes which exists thanks to over a decade of underbuilding relative to household formation. They also believe U.K. house prices are also usually more resilient in periods of turmoil than most investors realize. This is because demand for housing is inelastic, so what impacts pricing is mortgage affordability. Mortgages have remained very affordable on all historic measures - and the decline in interest rates during the crisis only served to improve this, while government support ensured unemployment didn’t rise too much during the peak of the pandemic.

From a bottom-up perspective, Artemis Alpha regarded the opportunity to buy housebuilders on 1 times net asset value with pretty much unlevered balance sheets as a low-risk and asymmetric bet. Even if housing prices were to have fallen by 20%, the cash generation from building out existing land banks would account for the businesses' market capitalization. This is effectively a margin of safety. In the end, the pandemic has led to rising housing prices. The public has put even more importance on to housing and savings have risen. U.K. housing stocks initially crashed in the pandemic panic of early 2020 and have recovered strongly, but in the Artemis Alpha fund managers’ view, they still fail to reflect the sector's very significant prospects for generating cash.

It has been a similar story with U.K. banks. The initial share price response of banks to the pandemic was exaggerated, with both Barclays and Lloyd's halving in value. The company failed to recognize the entirely different capital position in which banks entered this downturn compared to the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Aggregate capital ratios for U.K. banks remains more than three times higher than it was before the financial crisis. Artemis Alpha used share price weakness to increase its holdings in the two banks.

Looking forward, Artemis Alpha thinks that forecasts for loan impairments continue to underestimate the positive impact of government support as macroeconomic models have never been calibrated for a global pandemic. The crisis also demonstrated that consumers of all ages can bank without branches. This, combined with cost savings from changing ways of working (e.g. lower office costs/automation), should provide a long-term cost opportunity. As the economy recovers, the banks should also be beneficiaries of higher interest rates. As the fund managers wrote:

"2020 was an extraordinary year in stock markets… This was as good a reminder as any that the economy does not predict the market; the market predicts the economy… The past year has demonstrated the frailties of trying to time the market or predict the future. Given inherent complexity and uncertainties, we continue to believe that the only consistent guide to prospective returns is a stock's price relative to our judgement of intrinsic worth."

But the fund managers are not slaves to traditional value stocks. Instead, their portfolio is a blend of value and growth and the fund doesn’t have a bias in terms of market cap either, investing right across the entire spectrum of market cap sizes. Dodd and Kumar wrote:

"In the last three years, we had to navigate political uncertainty in the UK caused by Brexit and more recently the pandemic. Mistakes and successes have provided us with an opportunity to refine and adapt our investment approach. We believe we have shown that our temperament and deep focus on fundamentals provide us with the conviction required to create value in a range of market conditions. Many of the companies we hold have seen their competition weakened by the crisis, leaving them in a strong position as economies re-open… We see a potential risk of this causing an unexpected rise in inflation and interest rates, and are seeking ways to protect the portfolio from such a scenario."

I like this humble approach. The best investors are humble but quietly confident that their hard work in researching the stock is going to pay off. The fund is also buying back its own shares, which makes sense from an investment point of view given they trade at about a 7.5% discount to net asset value.

Ultimately, I probably won’t invest in this fund as the ongoing charge (which includes the annual management charge) is 0.94%. However, given its very strong track record and interesting investment commentary, I will consider its managers as gurus worthy of watching for ideas.