2 REITs Benefiting From Strong Revenue Growth Rates

Top-line growth can often translate to improvements in a company’s bottom line, which can ultimately lead to the initiating and increasing of a dividend. For investors seeking high levels of income, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are attractive investment vehicles because they return at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders, which often results in generous dividend yields.

We will examine two REITs with high total revenue growth over the last five years that also pay at least a 4% dividend yield.

Physicians Realty Trust

Originating in 2013, Physicians Realty Trust ( DOC, Financial) purchases, develops and manages health care properties. The trust’s property portfolio includes medical office buildings, surgery centers and diagnostic and outpatient treatment centers. Physicians Realty Trust currently operates around 270 properties, is valued at $4 billion and generated $438 million in revenue in 2020.

Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue has increased 25.4% over the last five years, one of the higher growth rates among those in the health care REIT industry. This has led to strong growth in funds from operations per share since the trust came into existence. FFO per share has increased with a compound annual growth rate of 18.5% since 2013. This doesn’t take into account a share count that is currently 18 times the shares outstanding that the trust started with. Factoring this in, FFO is higher by 70 times the result in 2013.

One area of concern for some investors is that Physicians Realty Trust hasn’t raised its dividend since the July 18, 2017 payment. The upcoming July 17 distribution will mark the 17th consecutive payment of 23 cents per share. The trust makes up for the lack of dividend growth by paying a 5% yield, which compares very well to the 1.3% average yield of the S&P 500 index. The current yield is nearly in line with the average yield of 5.2% since the trust’s beginning.

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to generate FFO of $1.09 per share in 2021. With an annualized dividend of 92 cents, the company has a projected payout ratio of 84%. This is an elevated payout ratio, but not uncommon for REITs. The expected payout ratio is also below Physicians Realty Trust’s average payout ratio of 95% since 2013.

Physicians Realty Trust closed the most recent trading session at $18.29, giving the stock a forward price-FFO ratio of 16.8. This is a discount to the stock’s five-year average valuation of 17.5 times FFO.

That said, Physicians Realty Trust appears ahead of its intrinsic value, or GF Value, as calculated by GuruFocus.

Physicians Realty Trust has a GF Value of $16.14, giving the stock a forward price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13. Shares would decline 12% if they were to return to the GF Value. The trust receives a modestly overvalued rating from GuruFocus.

Physicians Realty Trust operates in a fairly recession-proof area of the real estate sector. Health care services are usually in demand even in recessionary or difficult times. This is reflected in the trust’s revenue growth over the past five years. While dividend growth has ceased over the past several years, the stock does offer a high yield. Investors who don’t mind paying slightly above intrinsic value for the stock should continue to receive a high level of income from Physicians Realty Trust.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. ( VICI, Financial) was formed from the spinoff from Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in 2017. The trust operates 28 resort casinos and four golf resorts spread over 12 U.S. states. VICI Properties’ major casino brands include Caesar’s, Bally’s and Harrah’s. The trust generated revenue of $1.2 billion last year and has a market capitalization of $16.7 billion.

The REIT has had a short life as a publicly traded entity, but its revenue growth rate has been nothing short of spectacular at 165.4%. Even the Covid-19 pandemic wasn’t a hinderance to the trust’s revenue growth. In fact, the VICI Properties’ revenue increased both on a year-over-year and sequential basis in each quarter of 2020. This continued into the first-quarter of the year. VICI Properties has set a new high for revenue for six consecutive quarters.

Bottom-line results have been a little less stable as the trust produced FFO per share of $1.43, $1.24 and $1.64 for the past three years, leading to a growth rate of just 4.7% during this period of time. As with Physicians Realty Trust, an increase in share count is the primary culprit for the uneven growth. Adjusting for this, FFO actually grew with a CAGR of more than 19% for the last three years.

VICI Properties has increased its dividend every year of its existence and four times overall. The most recent increase was announced for the Sept. 8, 2020 distribution. If the trust keeps to its typical schedule, shareholders should see the next increase around the same time. The dividend has a CAGR of nearly 8% since 2018. The stock yields 4.3% at the moment, more than three times that of the market index. This is, however, almost a full percentage point below VICI Properties’ average yield since inception.

Shares have an annualized dividend of $1.32. Analysts believe the trust will earn $1.96 of FFO per share this year, leading to a expected payout ratio of 67%. This is on the lower end for most REITs and reasonably below the three-year average payout ratio of 80%.

The trust is expected to produce FFO of $1.96 per share this year. With shares trading at $31, VICI Properties has a forward price-FFO ratio of 15.8. For context, the stock has a three-year average price-FFO ratio of just under 14.

Shares also appear to trade with a premium to the GF Value.

VICI Properties has a GF Value of $27.62, resulting in a price-to-GF Value of 1.12. Reverting to the GF Value would mean a 10.9% decrease in the share price. VICI Properties is rated as modestly overvalued.

VICI Properties is a very young trust, but has performed quite well as it as seen a massive amount of revenue growth in a very short period of time. The trust has also shown excellent FFO growth and has increased its dividend at a solid rate. The fact that VICI Properties has made new highs on the top line for several quarters, including all of last year during the worst of the pandemic, is a feather in the cap of the trust. Shares do trade with a slight premium to the historical average and the GF Value and the dividend is lower than usual as well. Even so, VICI Properties operates in a niche area of real estate and has demonstrated it’s a well-run business since being spun off. Investors looking for growth, income and REIT diversity might be willing to pay a premium valuation for the stock.