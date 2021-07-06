INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or “the Company”) (NYSE: YMM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FTA issued a press release on July 5, 2021, titled: “Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China.” According to the Company’s release, “pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (‘CRO’) of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps.” The Company further stated, “in order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.” Based on this news, shares of FTA fell by more than 17.5% in intraday trading on July 6, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

