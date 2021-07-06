Logo
Home Point Capital Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of Home Point Capital Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point Capital” or the “Company”) ( HMPT). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Home Point Capital common stock pursuant or traceable to the Company’s Initial public offering (“IPO”).

On or about January 29, 2021, Home Point Capital conducted its IPO, issuing 7.25 million shares of Home Point Capital’s common stock at the offering price of $13 per share.

Then, on May 6, 2021, Home Point Capital issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021, the same quarter during which the IPO was conducted. According to the complaint, Home Point Capital reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million. On this news, the price of Home Point Capital’s shares fell $1.66 per share, nearly 18%, to close at $7.72 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 20, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(646) 315-9003
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: [email protected]

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: [email protected]

