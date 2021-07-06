INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Kanzhun Limited (BZ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Kanzhun Limited (“Kanzhun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In June 2021, Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, Kanzhun announced that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that, during the review period, Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on July 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

