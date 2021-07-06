Logo
Big Screen Entertainment Group and The Princess Network Announce Educational Children's Book Franchise

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG) and The Princess Network have signed a deal to partner on a new children’s book franchise, “The Twelve Dancing Princesses.”

The series of entertaining and educational books are aimed at children aged 6 to 9 years old. The stories are based on Grimm’s fairy tales and adapted by writer Sarah Starling.

In addition to the books, the stories will inspire a wide range of support materials including merchandise, TV shows, video games and educational based learning tools.

Los Angeles-based public company BSEG is ramping up development and production on a string of TV shows and movies, this deal marks its first move into publishing.

“I've been enchanted by the story of the Twelve Dancing Princesses for as long as I can remember - to be able to reimagine the story in a contemporary context, and still capture the magic of the tale, is a huge undertaking and an absolute honor. I'm hoping this series will reignite the whimsy, wonder, and majesty in the hearts of a new generation of children,” said Miss Starling.

Overseeing the new book project is Big Screen Chief Executive Kimberley Kates who said: “Entertaining and educating young audiences is part of our mission. This new deal in publishing marks a huge step forward in that goal to inspire and entertain young people.”

About TPN:

Lifestyle and retail brand The Princess Network, headquartered in Beverly Hills, sells elegant princess themed fashions for women of all ages in addition to having an entertainment production division.

About BSEG:

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400 or [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9452d5cb-2ba0-4573-88bb-ca17c81d0b4e

