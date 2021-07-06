Logo
Extra Space Storage Publishes Sustainability Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company releases 2020 sustainability report sharing environmental, social and governance performance and highlights

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR), a self-administered and self-managed Real Estate Investment Trust and member of the S&P 500, published its annual sustainability report. Extra Space Storage is the self-storage sector leader in sustainability winning NAREIT's leader in the light award, as well as being the top-rated U.S. Self-Storage company in environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by GRESB, S&P Global, and JUST Capital.

extra_space_storage_inc_logo.jpg

Highlights from the 2020 reporting include:

  • The company celebrating 10 years of solar production – Over 31 GWh's of power produced in 2020 at over 400 locations
  • Significant reductions in like-for-like consumption year-over-year for energy use (9.4% reduction), water use (6.3% reduction) and for GHG emissions (7.0% reduction)
  • Updates on ongoing Diversity and Inclusion initiatives companywide
  • COVID-19 response – donations of N95 masks, storage space to first responders, and safety actions for employees and customers

"As one of the largest storage operators, we are future-focused as we take an innovative approach to ESG that enables us to maintain responsible performance in an everchanging world," said CEO Joe Margolis. "Our sustainability report not only shows our future directives and goals but gives tangible evidence of our committed actions over the last 10 years. Our focus on constant improvement and our commitment to our core values guides us as we continue to improve Extra Space Storage."

To view Extra Space Storage's Sustainability Report and other disclosures, visit ir.extraspace.com/sustainability.

About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2021, Extra Space Storage operates 1,969 self-storage stores comprising approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 153.4 million square feet of rentable space. Extra Space Storage offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. Extra Space Storage is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. Learn more on extraspace.com.

Media Contact: McKall Morris, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA33790&sd=2021-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-publishes-sustainability-report-301326163.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

