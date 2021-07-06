Unity Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast

Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it will release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at the Unity Investor Relations website at investors.unity.com along with the company's earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

