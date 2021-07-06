Logo
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA) and Plains GP Holdings ( PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2021 earnings after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:

What: Second-quarter 2021 earnings webcast

When: Tuesday, August 3, 2021 5:30 p.m. ET; 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: www.plainsallamerican.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3wef49ho

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items we intend to address on the call include:

  1. PAA's second-quarter 2021 performance;
  2. Capitalization and liquidity; and
  3. Financial and operating guidance

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plainsallamerican.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay will be available on the website after the call. Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 2Q21 Earnings Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced website.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

Contact:

Brett Magill
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

