TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI (iEPCI™) Contract for Tullow's Jubilee South East Development, Ghana

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI™) contract for the Jubilee South East development, located offshore Ghana. It will be the company’s first iEPCI™ project with Tullow Ghana Ltd.

Jubilee South East is an extension to the Jubilee field. The contract builds upon TechnipFMC’s established relationship with Tullow and covers supply and offshore installation of all major subsea equipment, including manifolds and associated controls, flexible risers and flowlines, umbilicals, and subsea structures.

At the pre-tendering stage, TechnipFMC utilized its Subsea Studio™ digital solutions to help optimize field layout. Subsea Studio™ is the company’s portfolio of design and monitoring tools which help clients to improve economics, enhance performance, and reduce emissions throughout the life of a project.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented,“We are proud to continue supporting Tullow Ghana in the development of the Jubilee field. This is the first time Tullow has used our iEPCI™ model, which enables us to collaborate even more closely and simplify project delivery.

“We will continue to use our Subsea Studio™ digital solution to optimize the development, execution, and operation of Jubilee South East.

“We also see our work on this project as an opportunity to further develop our local content in Ghana, with the fabrication of a number of subsea structures, including production and water injection manifolds, carried out in-country.”

(1) For TechnipFMC, a “significant” contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Note: this inbound order was included in the company’s second quarter financial results.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe”, “estimated” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients’ project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments — Subsea and Surface Technologies — we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI™, iFEED™ and iComplete™), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients’ success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

