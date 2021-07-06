Essex Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The second quarter conference call is open to everyone and can be accessed by:

Internet: Go to www.essex.com; click on Investors and the second quarter earnings webcast.

Phone: Dial toll-free, (877) 407-0784, or toll/international, (201) 689-8560. No passcode is necessary.

Replay: A rebroadcast of the live call will be available online for 30 days and digitally for 7 days. To access the replay online, go to www.essex.com and select Investors and the second quarter earnings webcast. To access the replay digitally, dial (844) 512-2921 using the Replay Pin Number – 13721047.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (“Essex”), an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 244 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 5 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about Essex can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005724/en/