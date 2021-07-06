ProPetro Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the close of trading. ProPetro will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:00 AM Central Time to discuss its second quarter results.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-877-879-1183 and international callers may dial 1-412-902-6703. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. The call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website, www.propetroservices.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10158134.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information visit www.propetroservices.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005762/en/