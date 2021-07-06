Atkore Inc. to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual "New Ideas" Summer Virtual Investor Conference

Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual “New Ideas” Summer Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:40 am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fevents-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

